Regeneration of former factory in Old East includes, recreation, business and pleasure
Urban regeneration planned for former Kellogg plant.
CTV London
Published Wednesday, August 16, 2017 1:57PM EDT
The former Kellogg plant in east London is to become a cultural and recreational hub of activity.
In a joint announcement Wednesday, the owners of the Kellogg factory and Tourism London revealed plans for a multi-year development.
Called 100 Kellogg, the project includes an adventure entertainment area, a brewery and office tower.
The adventure activities will be housed in The Factory, a 170,000 square foot hub that includes North America’s largest indoor ropes course with ziplines, a trampoline park, indoor electric go karts and more.
There will also be multi-level office space and eventually a vibrant night life.
The first phase of the project is planned for early 2018.
“The regeneration of 100 Kellogg is truly a significant investment in the Old East Village and our city as a whole,” said Mayor Matt Brown. “I am confident that this will become a major destination in our city.”
The owners purchased the Kellogg property in November 2016 and say they’re excited to turn the historic structure into a new development.
In terms of helping the workforce, it's estimated there will be 15 full time and 50 part time jobs.
