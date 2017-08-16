

CTV London





The former Kellogg plant in east London is to become a cultural and recreational hub of activity.

In a joint announcement Wednesday, the owners of the Kellogg factory and Tourism London revealed plans for a multi-year development.

Called 100 Kellogg, the project includes an adventure entertainment area, a brewery and office tower.

The adventure activities will be housed in The Factory, a 170,000 square foot hub that includes North America’s largest indoor ropes course with ziplines, a trampoline park, indoor electric go karts and more.

There will also be multi-level office space and eventually a vibrant night life.

The first phase of the project is planned for early 2018.

“The regeneration of 100 Kellogg is truly a significant investment in the Old East Village and our city as a whole,” said Mayor Matt Brown. “I am confident that this will become a major destination in our city.”

The owners purchased the Kellogg property in November 2016 and say they’re excited to turn the historic structure into a new development.

In terms of helping the workforce, it's estimated there will be 15 full time and 50 part time jobs.