Ontario nuclear emergency plan inadequate, environmental groups say
This photo shows rows of chambers holding intermediate-level radioactive waste in shallow pits at the Bruce Power nuclear complex near Kincardine, Ont. on Nov. 1, 2013. (AP / John Flesher)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 18, 2017 12:13PM EDT
TORONTO -- Environmental groups say Ontario's proposed new plan for dealing with nuclear emergencies is inadequate.
The province recently released an update to its emergency planning for potential large-scale accidents at the Pickering, Darlington, Bruce Power, Chalk River and FERMI 2 nuclear sites.
The plan deals with co-ordinating responses and public communication, zones and evacuation procedures, preventing food and water contamination, and limiting exposure to radiation.
The groups, including Greenpeace and the Canadian Environmental Law Association, say the proposal isn't based on a large enough incident, and needs to plan for an accident on the scale of the 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Japan.
They also say the government has no comprehensive plan to address potential contamination of the Great Lakes, which are a source of drinking water for millions.
A spokesman for the community safety minister says their plan takes into account lessons learned from Fukushima as well as international standards, and the government invites public comment on the plan.
