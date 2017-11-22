

CTV Windsor





Middlesex County OPP say one person has died after a house fire north of the Village of Ailsa Craig.

Police and fire responded to the blaze at a house on Queen Street on Wednesday at 4:30 a.m.

Officers found the home engulfed by fire. Neighbouring residents were moved to safety allowing the fire department to attack the fire.

Upon entering the structure, one adult and three pets were located deceased within the home.

No other information is available at this time pending further examination of the remains.

The Office of the Fire Marshals (OFM) and the Office of the Chief Coroner have been notified and will be assisting in the investigation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.