Police pursuit sees suspects travel from Mitchell to Vanastra to Walton
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 9:28AM EDT
Provincial police say a trio is facing a quote -- "multitude" of charges after a police chase last week.
They say three police vehicles were damaged as a result of the chase late Thursday.
Investigators allege the three people stole a pickup truck, and deliberately crashed it into a cruiser before taking off.
The chase eventually came to an end, with police using a spike belt, and the trio are facing charges that include theft over $5,000 and drug-impaired driving.