

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say a trio is facing a quote -- "multitude" of charges after a police chase last week.

They say three police vehicles were damaged as a result of the chase late Thursday.

Investigators allege the three people stole a pickup truck, and deliberately crashed it into a cruiser before taking off.

The chase eventually came to an end, with police using a spike belt, and the trio are facing charges that include theft over $5,000 and drug-impaired driving.