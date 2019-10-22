LONDON, Ont. - Father Amer Saka, a former priest at St. Joseph Chaldean Catholic Church in London, has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to fraud last January.

He was charged with fraud over $5,000 after documents showed that Saka took money that was supposed to help new immigrants to Canada and gambled it away.

Saka told the court in January he had a serious gambling addiction.

In handing down the sentence Tuesday, Justice Allan Maclure recommended Saka serve his time in a minimum-security facility.

The court heard the total fraud perpetrated was in excess of $900,000. Saka obtained the funds from 20 victims.

“These victims were the most vulnerable. They were displaced people coming from another country,” Maclure said.

He added that he did not believe the crime was consistent with Saka’s way of life.

Saka was quiet while listening to the sentence and had the help of an interpreter in court.