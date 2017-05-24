The London Lightning will begin their quest for their third NBL of Canada Championship this Friday.

The Lightning swept Orangeville and Windsor to go a perfect 7-0 in the playoffs to advance to the Finals against the Halifax Hurricanes.

The Lightning went an impressive 35-5 in the regular season.

Here is the full schedule:

  • Game 1 Friday, May 26         7:00 p.m.  Budweiser Gardens
  • Game 2 Saturday, May 27    7:00 p.m.  Budweiser Gardens
  • Game 3 Tuesday, May 30     7:00 p.m. Scotiabank Centre
  • Game 4 Thursday, June 1    7:00 p.m. Scotiabank Centre
  • Game 5* Saturday, June 3   7:00 p.m. Scotiabank Centre
  • Game 6* Monday, June 5     7:30 p.m. Budweiser Gardens
  • Game 7* Tuesday, June 6   7:00 p.m. Budweiser Gardens

* If necessary

Tickets are available at the Budweiser Gardens box office or online.