The London Lightning will begin their quest for their third NBL of Canada Championship this Friday.

The Lightning swept Orangeville and Windsor to go a perfect 7-0 in the playoffs to advance to the Finals against the Halifax Hurricanes.

The Lightning went an impressive 35-5 in the regular season.

Here is the full schedule:

Game 1 Friday, May 26 7:00 p.m. Budweiser Gardens

Game 2 Saturday, May 27 7:00 p.m. Budweiser Gardens

Game 3 Tuesday, May 30 7:00 p.m. Scotiabank Centre

Game 4 Thursday, June 1 7:00 p.m. Scotiabank Centre

Game 5* Saturday, June 3 7:00 p.m. Scotiabank Centre

Game 6* Monday, June 5 7:30 p.m. Budweiser Gardens

Game 7* Tuesday, June 6 7:00 p.m. Budweiser Gardens

* If necessary

Tickets are available at the Budweiser Gardens box office or online.