National Basketball League of Canada Finals schedule released
CTV London
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017 2:44PM EDT
The London Lightning will begin their quest for their third NBL of Canada Championship this Friday.
The Lightning swept Orangeville and Windsor to go a perfect 7-0 in the playoffs to advance to the Finals against the Halifax Hurricanes.
The Lightning went an impressive 35-5 in the regular season.
Here is the full schedule:
- Game 1 Friday, May 26 7:00 p.m. Budweiser Gardens
- Game 2 Saturday, May 27 7:00 p.m. Budweiser Gardens
- Game 3 Tuesday, May 30 7:00 p.m. Scotiabank Centre
- Game 4 Thursday, June 1 7:00 p.m. Scotiabank Centre
- Game 5* Saturday, June 3 7:00 p.m. Scotiabank Centre
- Game 6* Monday, June 5 7:30 p.m. Budweiser Gardens
- Game 7* Tuesday, June 6 7:00 p.m. Budweiser Gardens
* If necessary
Tickets are available at the Budweiser Gardens box office or online.
