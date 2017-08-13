

CTV London





Owen Sound police say they were able to catch a potential thief in action thanks to an alert citizen.

Police were called to 14th Street and 2nd Avenue just after midnight Sunday by a citizen who said a man was looking into windows of businesses in the area.

Police were able to quickly locate the man matching the description of the prowler.

Police say the man threw away a tin which was found to contain a small quantity of narcotics. He was arrested and searched and officials say they found him to be in possession of break and enter tools as well as a mask and rubber gloves.

A 24-year-old Owen Sound man is chared with possession of break and enter tools and possession of narcotics.