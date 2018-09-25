

CTV London





St. Thomas police are calling it the largest drug operation in the force's history.

Over $466,000 worth of crystal meth, fentanyl and cocaine were seized.

Police say 19 people are facing nearly 100 drug-related charges.

Police are still looking to arrest two people, a 41-year old St.Thomas woman and a 40-year old woman.

CTV London will have a full report at 6 p.m.