Man arrested following standoff in Meaford
CTV London
Published Thursday, August 10, 2017 9:25AM EDT
A 31-year-old man is facing numerous charges following a standoff with police in Meaford.
The incident took place overnight at a residence on Pearson Street.
Grey County OPP along with the West Region Emergency Response Team and Tactical Units took the man into custody around 4:45 a.m. when four people inside the home surrendered to police. Three of the four were released unconditionally.
The suspect, from Meaford, is facing assault charges, and a forcible confinement charge, among several other charges.
Pearson Street, Trowbridge Street and Berry Street have been reopened.