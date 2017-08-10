

CTV London





A 31-year-old man is facing numerous charges following a standoff with police in Meaford.

The incident took place overnight at a residence on Pearson Street.

Grey County OPP along with the West Region Emergency Response Team and Tactical Units took the man into custody around 4:45 a.m. when four people inside the home surrendered to police. Three of the four were released unconditionally.

The suspect, from Meaford, is facing assault charges, and a forcible confinement charge, among several other charges.

Pearson Street, Trowbridge Street and Berry Street have been reopened.