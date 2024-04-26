Fatal crash closes section of Highway 401

A fatal crash in Thames Centre has closed down a portion of Highway 401 westbound.

Around 2:15 a.m., first responders were called to westbound lanes of the highway between Culloden and Putnam Roads for a two-vehicle crash.

According to police, one person was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of the crash.

Highway 401 is closed from Culloden Road in Oxford County and Putnam Road in Middlesex County.

There is no word on how the crash happened. More details will be released as they become available.