

CTV London





Provincial Police tell CTV News that a two vehicle collision north of London has turned fatal.

Adelaide Street was closed north of city between 15 Mile Road and 16 Mile Road.

The collision occurred just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, and involved two vehicles.

A silver truck was traveling southbound on Adelaide when it collided with a silver minivan in the northbound lane.

Police say there was a single occupant in each vehicle. One of the drivers died while the other was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

Police have now identifed that man who was killed as 69-year-old Gary Cockburn of London. He was driving the van.

The 16-year-old male driver of the truck was extricated from the vehicle and airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to hospital in critical condition. His current condition is not available.

Adelaide Street reopened to traffic around 2:30 p.m.