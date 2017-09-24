

CTV London





Environment Canada issued another heat warning early Sunday for most of southern Ontario, including the London region.

The agency says hot and humid conditions will continue into the coming week.

Another high temperature record was set Saturday in London as the thermometer climbed to 32 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies will allow daytime temperatures to reach the low thirties, with humidex values approaching forty.

These unseasonably warm temperatures and high humidex values will persist until Wednesday when cold front is expected to move across southern Ontario through the day Wednesday bringing cooler temperatures for the remainder of the week, the agency says.

Grey-Bruce is the only area not under the advisory.

Environment Canada says extreme heat affects everyone.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.