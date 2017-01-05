

CTV London





The last glimpse of Shelley Joy Desrochers may have been on Jan. 5, 2016.

A year to that date, Desrochers' friends held a walk and rally for the missing mother of three.

The walk Thursday was along Hamilton Road, where Desrochers, 42, was last spotted near Rectory Street.

She was reported missing about three weeks later and it was after that before police issued a missing person statement asking for the public's help.

A year on now and police have set up a tip line and on the one-year anniversary of her disppearance are again appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

She is described as a white female, 5’2” tall, 130 lbs with long brown hair and hazel eyes. She has several tattoos including one on her upper right arm of a bluebird and hart, and one on her left upper arm of a rose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the tip line at 519-660-5842 or Crime Stoppers.