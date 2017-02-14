

CTV London





Norfolk County OPP are looking for a driver they say caused $20,000 worth of damage after crashing a vehicle into a building.

Police were called to the Roulston’s Pharmacy on Donly Drive in Simcoe around 2:40 p.m. Monday.

The blue vehicle reversed from a parking spot, over the sidewalk, and crashed into the building, before the driver fled eastbound toward the nearby Walmart.

The vehicle sustained rear end damage.

The driver was described as an older male, and police do not know if he was hurt.

Police are looking to speak with the driver, and are also asking anyone with information to contact them.