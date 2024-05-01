Ornge 'Blood on Board' program expands to London, Ont.
Ornge, Ontario’s provider of air ambulance and critical care transport services, and London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) announced Wednesday the expansion of the Blood on Board program to the Forest City.
“This is a big step forward for trauma and injured patients within the London region with the expansion of our Blood on Board program to the London base,” explained Ornge Associate Medical Officer Dr. Michael Peddle.
He added, “It's our third base to come online within our organization. And what it means is, we're now able to bring blood to the trauma and injured patients in the field or when we're picking up patients from smaller hospitals to be able to deliver blood during transport.”
Ornge paramedics will have blood on the aircraft, allowing crews to launch without delay, and bringing blood products with them to communities by air and shortening administration time to patients in need.
“Some of the patients we encounter in small rural communities, oftentimes if we think that they need blood and they need blood before we can bring them to London to get blood...to the receiving hospital. We have to go to a smaller hospital to acquire blood to transfuse on route to the major center hospital like Hamilton or Toronto or London,” explained Andrew Hamilton, a critical care paramedic.
The blood will be supplied by LHSC, from the hospital’s blood bank according to John French, corporate executive for diagnostics at LHSC.
Ornge expanded its 'Blood on Board' program to London, Ont. on April 24, 2024. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)
“We will replace the blood every three days so we continually supply the blood and then the blood is returned to us. If it's unused, we would then use it [for] patients [at] our facility,” he explained. “So the blood does not go to waste.”
The collaboration between Ornge and LHSC launched on April 24 and has already been used to treat patients.
“We have used it twice already in the first week that we've been up and running for patients in our system that are local to London. Which is a really big like even just in one week, we've already used it twice,” Peddle said.
Ontario’s first Blood on Board program – a partnership between Ornge and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto – launched in 2021. Ornge previously expanded the Blood on Board program to Thunder Bay in April 2023 to enhance access to care for rural and remote patients.
More than 250 units of blood have been administered to over 120 patients since the launch of the program.
Hemorrhage is a leading cause of death in traumatically injured patients. Research shows that early blood transfusion can improve patient outcomes.
As warm weather approaches and ‘trauma season’ nears, Ornge and LHSC encourage anyone who is able to consider visiting a Canadian Blood Service donation centre to donate.
Ornge expanded its 'Blood on Board' program to London, Ont. on April 24, 2024. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Federal employees will be required to spend 3 days a week in the office
Starting in September, public servants in the core public administration will be required to work in the office a minimum of three days a week. The Treasury Board Secretariat says executives will need to be in the office four days per week.
Concerns about plexiglass prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall plexiglass barriers.
OPP officer said 'someone's going to get hurt' before wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash
As multiple Durham police cruisers were chasing a robbery suspect on the wrong side of Highway 401 Monday night, an Ontario Provincial Police officer shared his concerns, telling a dispatcher, "Someone's going to get hurt."
Five human skeletons, missing hands and feet, found outside house of Nazi leader Hermann Göring
Archeologists have unearthed the skeletons of five people, missing their hands and feet, at a former Nazi military base in Poland.
Poilievre returns to House unrepentant for calling Trudeau 'wacko,' Speaker not resigning
An unrepentant Pierre Poilievre returned to the House of Commons on Wednesday to pepper the prime minister about his drug decriminalization policies after being booted the day prior for refusing to take back calling Justin Trudeau 'wacko' over his approach to the issue.
Liberal MP says she's leaving politics over disrespectful dialogue, threats, misogyny
Liberal MP Pam Damoff says she won't run again in the next federal election, saying she has experienced misogyny, disrespectful dialogue in politics and threats to her life.
Toddler of Phoenix first responder dies after bounce house goes airborne
A two-year-old child died after a strong gust of wind sent the bounce house he was in airborne and into a neighbouring lot in central Arizona, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.
Canada's most wanted fugitive arrested in P.E.I. in connection with Toronto homicide
A suspect in a fatal shooting in Toronto’s east end last summer has been arrested in Charlottetown, just one week after he topped a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
Plane overshoots runway at airport in St. John's, N.L., no injuries reported
Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are headed to St. John's, N.L., after a plane overshot a runway at the city's airport this afternoon.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ont. woman who faked pregnant to defraud doulas arrested again on similar charges
A Brantford, Ont. woman who was sentenced to house arrest earlier this year for defrauding and deceiving doulas has been arrested again on similar charges.
-
Fewer downtown Guelph businesses participating in patio program
Patio season is just getting started in Guelph, but some businesses are not on board with expanding their footprint this summer.
-
1,428 Waterloo Region high school students suspended over out-of-date vaccination records
Nearly 1,500 Waterloo Region high school students have been suspended over out-of-date vaccination records.
Windsor
-
'Shocking breach of trust': Former Windsor denturist sent to jail for sexual assault
A former Windsor denturist is being sent to jail for sexual assault.
-
Gunshots investigated in east Windsor
Windsor police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in east Windsor.
-
Oldest athlete at WESPY Awards honoured
Jeff Danby was the recipient of the Windsor Wildcats women's hockey team award for courage and determination Tuesday night at the 17th annual WESPY Awards.
Barrie
-
Trial set for suspect in 1994 Barrie murder case
The man who police say killed Katherine Janeiro and left her body for friends to find, Robert MacQueen aka Bruce Ellis will stand trial for her murder.
-
Airshow to take flight over Kempenfelt Bay this summer
The Barrie Airshow is set to take flight above Kempenfelt Bay this summer.
-
New school to be built in Penetanguishene
Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce was in Simcoe County on Wednesday to announce $17.1 million in funding for a new school in Penetanguishene.
Northern Ontario
-
Two people found dead in Sault Ste. Marie
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating two sudden deaths on Boundary Road.
-
Police investigate death in northern Ontario community
The remains of a 44-year-old person were found Tuesday morning on Delamere Road in French River, Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
Man from Tweed, Ont. selling home due to wife's passing set to face higher capital gains tax
Terry Sutherland is trying to sell his home in Tweed, Ont., but he'll likely be hit by the capital gains tax rise.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Federal employees will be required to spend 3 days a week in the office
Starting in September, public servants in the core public administration will be required to work in the office a minimum of three days a week. The Treasury Board Secretariat says executives will need to be in the office four days per week.
-
Concerns about plexiglass prompt inspections at some Loblaws locations in Ottawa
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall plexiglass barriers.
-
'We weathered some rough storms over the years': Ottawa airport shares 2023 accomplishments
The Ottawa International Airport Authority (YOW) says 2023 was a successful year, citing the contribution of multiple factors, including flight expansions, revenue and the number of passengers.
Toronto
-
OPP officer said 'someone's going to get hurt' before wrong-way Hwy. 401 crash
As multiple Durham police cruisers were chasing a robbery suspect on the wrong side of Highway 401 Monday night, an Ontario Provincial Police officer shared his concerns, telling a dispatcher, "Someone's going to get hurt."
-
Canada's most wanted fugitive arrested in P.E.I. in connection with Toronto homicide
A suspect in a fatal shooting in Toronto’s east end last summer has been arrested in Charlottetown, just one week after he topped a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
-
Ontario woman surprised after 20-year-old fines suddenly tank credit score
An Ontario woman says that she was shocked when fines from 20 years ago suddenly tanked her credit score last week, but the situation may not be as unusual as it seems, according to at least one debt expert.
Montreal
-
McGill offers 'forum' with protesters after judge dismisses injunction request
A judge has rejected a request from two McGill University students for a court injunction to limit where protesters can go on campus.
-
Quebec schools must have designated boys and girls bathrooms: education minister
Even though the Quebec advisory committee on gender identity has yet to make its recommendations, Education Minister Bernard Drainville has decided to ban gender-neutral toilets and changing rooms in public schools.
-
Woman killed before Montreal fire, police arrest suspect
A 29-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of a 42-year-old woman in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles district.
Atlantic
-
Most wanted fugitive in Canada arrested in Charlottetown, P.E.I.
Local police say officers arrested Michael Bebee, the most wanted fugitive in Canada, in Charlottetown, P.E.I., Tuesday night.
-
Officials euthanize moose seen strolling through Fredericton over concerns of possible collision
A young moose that made its way through the Fredericton Tuesday had to be euthanized, according to the province’s Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development.
-
'It's got to make some kind of change': Boycott of Loblaws-owned stores begins
For the next month, thousands of shoppers from across the country plan to get their groceries anywhere other than Loblaws-owned stores. The move is an attempt to get the box chain to lower its prices, as frustration grows over the high price of food.
Winnipeg
-
Lawyers for alleged serial killer to argue he is not criminally responsible
Defence lawyers told court they will argue alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki is not criminally responsible for the deaths of four Indigenous women by way of a mental disorder.
-
High traffic at bustling Winnipeg Costco prompts calls for traffic light
A motion before Winnipeg’s public works committee could make it easier for shoppers who stocked up on bulk packs of toilet paper and chicken breast to exit one of the city’s bustling Costco locations.
-
NEW
NEW Interprovincial drug bust led by Winnipeg police turns up millions in drugs, cash, luxury goods
More than a dozen people are facing charges, the majority Winnipeggers, after an interprovincial drug bust that turned up millions of dollars in cash, drugs, guns, jewelry and luxury vehicles.
Calgary
-
Appeal denied for man convicted in 2019 murder in Airdrie, Alta.
The Alberta Court of Appeal has denied the request of an Airdrie man to set aside his murder conviction in the fatal shooting of his neighbour in 2019.
-
Calgary art gallery to showcase new works from Ukrainian artists
A Calgary art gallery is launching a new exhibition ripped from the headlines Thursday.
-
Free block party permits offered for Calgary's 2024 Neighbour Day
The City of Calgary is once again offering free block party, street play and greenspace permits for Neighbour Day 2024.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton fire chief stepping down
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) announced Wednesday morning Joe Zatylny will step down as its chief on May 10.
-
Oilers forward Zach Hyman hoping to teach 'Shaq Hyman' how to skate: 'For free'
Oilers forward Zach Hyman hoping to teach 'Shaq Hyman' how to skate: 'For free'
-
Wetaskiwin shelter critic called destroying recall petition a 'mistake'
A tenacious critic of an emergency shelter in Wetaskiwin, Debby Hunker – who filed a recall petition against Mayor Tyler Gandam - has destroyed the petition after not receiving sufficient signatures.
Vancouver
-
Police arrest woman who praised Hamas attack at Vancouver protest
Authorities have arrested a 44-year-old woman who praised last October's attack on Israel during a rally in downtown Vancouver.
-
'It's historical': Vancouver sailor to lead Team Canada in first-ever women's America's Cup
A team of women will be setting sail for the America's Cup in Barcelona this fall. It marks the first time women have been able to compete in the 173-year-old sailing competition.
-
Person seriously injured while in Vancouver police custody, IIO notified more than 2 months later
B.C.'s police watchdog is looking into an incident that led to one person being seriously injured while in Vancouver police custody, but says it was weeks before it was notified.