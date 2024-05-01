'They were fortunate': No injuries reported in London rollover crash
At least two people escaped injury after a crash in London Wednesday morning.
The collision at the intersection of Gainsborough and Aldersbrook Roads, was forceful enough to flip a grey SUV. A black SUV was also damaged.
The London Police Service had portions of the intersection closed for approximately one hour.
The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m.
As a local towing company worked to right the rolled-over SUV, city work crews cleared debris from the intersection.
The intersection was fully reopened at 10 a.m.
An onlooker who witnessed the aftermath of the collision stated the occupants of both vehicles were fortunate not to be hurt.
Multiple London Police vehicles join city staff and a towing company as they work to clear a crash seen at the intersection of Gainsborough and Aldersbrook Roads on May 1, 2-24.(Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
