LONDON
London

    • 'They were fortunate': No injuries reported in London rollover crash

    Share

    At least two people escaped injury after a crash in London Wednesday morning.

    The collision at the intersection of Gainsborough and Aldersbrook Roads, was forceful enough to flip a grey SUV. A black SUV was also damaged.

    The London Police Service had portions of the intersection closed for approximately one hour.

    The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m.

    As a local towing company worked to right the rolled-over SUV, city work crews cleared debris from the intersection.

    The intersection was fully reopened at 10 a.m.

    An onlooker who witnessed the aftermath of the collision stated the occupants of both vehicles were fortunate not to be hurt.

    Multiple London Police vehicles join city staff and a towing company as they work to clear a crash seen at the intersection of Gainsborough and Aldersbrook Roads on May 1, 2-24.(Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How can I tell if I have norovirus? Expert explains symptoms

    The highly contagious norovirus is spreading across Canada, with some symptoms overlapping with other viruses. CTVNews.ca spoke with a health expert to find out how you can tell you have norovirus, the most common form of stomach flu, and what to do if you have it.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News