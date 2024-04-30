Investigation underway after 25 year old suffers life-threatening injuries in construction accident

OPP and the Ministry of Labour are investigating after a 25-year-old individual sustained life-threatening injuries during a construction accident in Lucan Biddulph.

At approximately 10:34 a.m. on Monday, OPP officers and paramedics were dispatched to an address in Lucan-Biddulph for the report of an individual who suffered life threatening injuries in a construction accident.

A 25-year-old individual from Lucan-Biddulph was transported to hospital.

Police said the Ministry of Labour is investigating.

CORRECTION: The OPP previously indicated that the person was deceased. An updated news release from OPP confirmed the victim is alive