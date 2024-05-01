Sarnia police lay charges after two-day crime spree

Two men have been charged after an incident at Jackpot City gaming facility in Sarnia.

On April 24, police said two men approached the victim who was operating a gaming machine. The two men reportedly sat on opposite sides of the victim and one showed a handgun from his pants pocket.

According to police, a demand was made for the victim to turn over his winnings. When the victim refused, the two suspects fled.

The 21 year old and 20 year old are facing multiple charges including fail to comply with probation order, carrying a concealed firearm and pointing a firearm.

In addition to the above incident, police said the two men continued to commit offences throughout the City of Sarnia, this time with a woman.

"On April 25th, 2024 a business in the 300 block of Wellington Street was victimized when a male party entered their business and went through the isles collecting items and left without paying.

Again, On April 25th, 2024 a female party using the same vehicle involved in the Wellington Street theft, entered a business at 1470 Quinn Drive, filled a shopping cart with items, and left the store without paying.

Also, on April 25th, 2024 the same vehicle attended a business on Williams Drive, filled its car with gasoline and fled without paying.

And finally, at a business at 2600 Lakeshore Road in Bright’s Grove, the two males filled a shopping cart with groceries and fled the store without paying."

Police were able to find the suspect vehicle on Confederation Line near Mandaumin Road where officers took two men and a woman into custody.

While searching the vehicle, police found a pellet gun resembling a firearm, as well as cocaine, fentanyl, cash and a .38 calibre handgun. The street value of the drugs seized is $39,300.