Heat warning, special air quality statement in effect for Lambton County

A heat warning and special weather statement are in effect for Lambton County.

The heat is expected to move in Monday, with maximum temperatures reaching the low 30s, according to Environment Canada.

Minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 18 and 21 degrees Celsius. The humidex could reach the low 40s.

Environment Canada reminds everyone that heat can affect everyone’s health, especially those who are vulnerable, like seniors, children and pregnant people.

You are reminded to drink lots of water, even before you feel thirsty.

Never leave anyone or any pets inside a parked vehicle.

A cooler air front will move in on Tuesday.

Lambton County residents can also expect high levels of air pollution Sunday.

A special air quality statement is in effect due to the possibility of worsening air quality. The heat and sun are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations into the evening, according to Environment Canada.

Vulnerable individuals are at risk. You may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches and shortness of breath.

Here’s a look at the forecast:

Sunday night: Partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Low 19.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. High 31, humidex 41.

Monday night: Partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Low 21.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.