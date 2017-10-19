

CTV London





Police are on the scene of a fatal train-vehicle crash near Thamesford.

OPP Const. Stacey Culbert said that the crash killed the male driver of the vehicle.

She says the westbound CP train collided with the northbound vehicle about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Nobody else was in the vehicle.

The 13th Line near Road 74 is closed at this time.