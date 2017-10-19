Featured
Driver killed after vehicle-train crash near Thamesford
Police are on the scene of a fatal train-vehicle crash near Thamesford on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
Police are on the scene of a fatal train-vehicle crash near Thamesford.
OPP Const. Stacey Culbert said that the crash killed the male driver of the vehicle.
She says the westbound CP train collided with the northbound vehicle about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Nobody else was in the vehicle.
The 13th Line near Road 74 is closed at this time.