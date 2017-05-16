

CTV London





A man's dog perished in a south London house fire Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to 497 Ferndale Crt. around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday for a working fire.

Flames could be seen shooting out a second floor window.

The tenant escaped but went back inside to rescue a pet dog.

The dog could not be saved and the man had to be taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

There's no word on a cause or damage estimate at this time.