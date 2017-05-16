Featured
Dog dies in south London house fire
House fire at 497 Ferndale Court in London Ont. on May 16, 2017. (Jim Knight/CTV)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, May 16, 2017 3:43PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 16, 2017 3:50PM EDT
A man's dog perished in a south London house fire Tuesday afternoon.
Fire crews were called to 497 Ferndale Crt. around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday for a working fire.
Flames could be seen shooting out a second floor window.
The tenant escaped but went back inside to rescue a pet dog.
The dog could not be saved and the man had to be taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.
There's no word on a cause or damage estimate at this time.
