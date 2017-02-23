Featured
Customers of unlicensed Owen Sound tattoo parlour urged to get checked
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 2:25PM EST
Anyone who may have received a tattoo or body piercing from an unlicensed Owen Sound tattoo parlour is urged to see a doctor.
This comes after a joint investigation by the Grey Bruce Health Unit and Owen Sound By-law Enforcement into SA Tattooing and Piercing on 8th Street East.
Because the business was operating without a license, public health officials were unaware of its existence so proper inspections could not be executed.
Anyone who received a tattoo or piercing should get tested immediately for blood-borne infections.
