

CTV London





An investigation has been launched after a contractor working for Compass Minerals’ Goderich salt mine died Saturday morning.

The worker was transported to Alexandra Marine and General Hospital, but could not be revived. He was also given emergency treatment by on-site personnel.

Ontario Provincial Police and the Ministry of Labour are investigating. OPP say the scene has been secured and the company has cleared staff from underground pending the results of the investigation.

Compass Minerals says the death appears to have stemmed from an isolated incident and nobody else was injured. The company also says it is cooperating with authorities.

In an email, the company says it is extending “deepest sympathy” to the contractor’s family.

A post mortem examination has been scheduled for Monday.