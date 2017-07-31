

CTV London





Two people died in the multi-vehicle crash that shut down Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

OPP say a westbound tractor trailer collided with six vehicles which were stopped on the highway near Dillon Road due to another crash.

They say a 42-year-old woman and 14-year-old boy from Amherstburg were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were in a pickup truck driven by a 39-year-old man who was air-lifted to hospital with serious injuries. A 12-year-old boy in the truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

That crash remains under investigation.

Also on Sunday the eastbound lanes of the 401 at Tilbury due to a multi-vehicle crash. Minor injuries were reported in that collision.

This is the same area where five transports collided in a chain-reaction crash on Friday.