Three people are facing charges after a male was injured by a pellet from an air rifle at a residence on Medway Road.

Police were called to a residence on Medway Road, near Highbury Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and later released.

Police say the pellet was fired from nearby property.

After a search warrant was issued, police charged three people from Middlesex Centre with drug offences and one with weapons offences also.