Charges laid after male hit by pellet
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 4:56PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 15, 2017 4:57PM EDT
Three people are facing charges after a male was injured by a pellet from an air rifle at a residence on Medway Road.
Police were called to a residence on Medway Road, near Highbury Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and later released.
Police say the pellet was fired from nearby property.
After a search warrant was issued, police charged three people from Middlesex Centre with drug offences and one with weapons offences also.