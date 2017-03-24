

CTV London





Charges have been laid in a fatal crash last December near Vanastra.

OPP have charged a 19-year-old, of Goderich, with careless driving and driving while under suspension.

The registered owner of the vehicle, a 19-year-old of Central Huron, has been charged with permit operation of unsafe vehicle.

The fatal crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m., on Dec. 6, just west of Vanastra on London Road (Highway 4).

Police say a Chevrolet Malibu was travelling southbound on London Road when the driver encountered stopped traffic. The driver of the sedan maneuvered around the stopped vehicles by passing on the gravel shoulder, however, the driver lost control of the vehicle as it entered back onto the travelled portion of the roadway.

The sedan then crossed into the path of a northbound armoured truck.

The sole passenger in the sedan, 17-year-old Bethany Blanchard from Clinton died in the collision.

Police say the Chevrolet Malibu had safety issues and was not fit to be on the roadway. Investigators say the driver of the Malibu held a suspended driver's licence.