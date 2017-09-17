

CTV London





CAMI Ingersoll workers are in London Sunday for a strike information meeting at the Convention Centre.

CAMI workers are represented by Unifor Local 88.

The current contract expires Sunday evening.

Members will receive information about strike assistance along with picket line duty.

Workers could hit the picket line as early as 11 p.m., as the contract ends at 10:59 p.m. Sunday.

Mike Van Boekel, chairperson of Unifor Local 88 says they simply can't get a deal a deal done with General Motors.

"(We've) Been in hotel for two weeks, a lot of long nights, a lot of good discussions but can’t get a deal. We have a contract in place until 11 p.m. Clock is ticking, but we are a long way apart."

Van Boekel adds, "We’re not backing down. They don’t want to talk."

The roughly 3000 CAMI workers have been working six days a week since 2009 assembling the Chevrolet Equinox.

Last month, CAMI workers voted almost 100 per cent in favour of strike action if a deal with General Motors isn't reached.

Workers CTV London spoke to are ready to dig their heels in against the company.

"By looking around there is a lot of support. More people here than I’ve ever seen in one place with our membership, I think they are together and very solid, 99.8% voted of bargaining committee. Nobody voted to go on strike, and we will go on strike if that’s what it takes to get the job done," says stamping shop worker Dan LeFrank.