Autopsy confirms homicide victim died of gunshot wound
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 2:05PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 30, 2016 6:44PM EST
An autopsy has confirmed that London's fifth homicide victim died from a gunshot wound, police say.
Police found Emmanuel Awai, 26, of London, unresponsive in an apartment on Connaught Avenue Wednesday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A criminal investigation is ongoing but no suspect has been named yet.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Contact London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
