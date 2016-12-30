An autopsy has confirmed that London's fifth homicide victim died from a gunshot wound, police say.

Police found Emmanuel Awai, 26, of London, unresponsive in an apartment on Connaught Avenue Wednesday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A criminal investigation is ongoing but no suspect has been named yet.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Contact London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).