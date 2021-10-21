Woodstock youth arrested in weapons call
Woodstock police say an argument in public Wednesday afternoon escalated to the point where a weapon was allegedly brandished.
Around 2:20 p.m. police responded to the area of James Street near Teeple Street for a reported weapons incident.
Members of the Containment Team and Community Response Unit also were on scene.
According to police an argument escalated and a youth allegedly brandished a weapon at a 38-year-old man.
Police did not say what type of weapon was seen or if one has been recovered.
A 17-year-old male was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling abroad. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
Microplastics in the air affecting Earth's climate, study finds
Scientists in New Zealand have found that microplastics, which have been found in rivers, oceans, soil and animals, are also in the air we breathe and report that this airborne pollution is likely affecting climate change.
Far-right extremists in Ukrainian military bragged about Canadian training, report says
A report exploring the far-right in Ukraine’s military found that neo-Nazis and supporters of far-right groups in the ranks bragged online about receiving training from Canada and other NATO nations.
U.S. unveils COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children as Canada plans its own
U.S. officials have outlined a plan to roll out two doses of the Pfizer vaccine formulated for children aged 5-11 in the coming weeks — provided that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves Pfizer’s safety and efficacy data.
Sask. and Ont. officials disagreeing over number of ICU patient transfers
Saskatchewan’s Provincial Emergency Operations Centre said there are no plans to transfer more than six patients to Ontario as of Wednesday morning – contradicting information provided by health officials in Ontario.
Australian authorities offer A$1 million reward for missing 4-year-old Cleo Smith
The Western Australian government has offered a 1 million Australian dollar reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of a 4-year-old girl missing for six days in a remote coastal area.
NEW | Who is the Green Party's rookie MP Mike Morrice?
The Green Party endured some major setbacks this federal election, but among the blunders was one major victory: gaining its first seat in Ontario. Rookie MP Mike Morrice is to credit for that.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: The perfect storm is brewing for cash-strapped Canadians
With inflation soaring, some economists are predicting that interest rate increases won't be far behind. CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid looks at what that means for your finances in her latest column on CTVNews.ca.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash in Cambridge shuts down major road
A major road connecting Kitchener and Cambridge was shut down after a man was killed in a crash early Thursday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 413 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 413 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as well as four more deaths due to the disease.
-
Woman breaks into Guelph home twice in one day: police
Guelph police have charged a woman who allegedly broke into a home twice in one day.
Windsor
-
Woman in 70s dies as Windsor-Essex adds 22 new COVID-19 cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Thursday.
-
Residents can drop off bicycles for recycling with new program
The Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority is launching a new Bike Drop Off Depot.
-
Rain and chance of a thunderstorm in Windsor-Essex forecast
It might be a good idea to keep an umbrella close if you plan on being outside in Windsor-Essex on Thursday.
Barrie
-
Pack an umbrella: 15 to 25 mm of rainfall possible for much for Simcoe County
A rainy fall day is in the forecast for much of Simcoe County.
-
Barrie's Emergency Control Group discusses tornado response
Barrie's Emergency Control Group met to discuss the tornado recovery response on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Orillia motorist faces 15 charges after striking police cruisers
A 21-year-old Orillia man faces a number of charges after police say he intentionally struck OPP cruisers with his vehicle.
Northern Ontario
-
Counting steps to help Sudbury seniors
Students and seniors in Sudbury are walking together to raise money for a greenhouse at a local retirement community to grow food.
-
Subury's newest film festival bringing outdoor adventure
Laurentian University students and staff at Sudbury’s Indie Cinema are working together in a unique partnership to bring some of the world's best outdoor adventure films to the city.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Hospital to place more than 300 employees on unpaid leave for violating vaccination policy
More than 300 Ottawa Hospital employees who aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be placed on an unpaid leave of absence as of Nov. 1.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling abroad. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
-
Car crashes into home in Riverside South
Three people were injured when the car crashed into a home in Riverside South Thursday morning. The crash seriously damaged the home's foundation.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 413 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 413 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as well as four more deaths due to the disease.
-
Nearly 100 charges laid in Toronto identify theft and fraud investigation, more than 35K gift cards seized
Four people are facing nearly 100 criminal charges after Toronto police took down an “organized hierarchy” they allege was committing millions of dollars in identity theft and financial frauds.
-
SickKids Hospital puts 147 workers on unpaid leave for not providing proof of full COVID-19 vaccination
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children placed 147 of its employees on unpaid leave Thursday after they did not submit proof of a second COVID-19 vaccine dose by the organization’s deadline.
Montreal
-
LIVE
LIVE | Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling abroad. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
-
Witnesses describe violent knife attack in alleged femicide near McGill University
Several people bore witness to the violent scene of a knife attack on a Montreal street Tuesday afternoon, which left a 24-year-old woman dead.
-
'Everyone knows' the suspect in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old, so why no arrests, Montreal teens ask
Teens in Cote-des-Neiges say police are taking too long to arrest those responsible for fatally stabbing 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey on Monday. Witnesses aside, the same group has been linked to several stabbings this year, said locals.
Atlantic
-
N.S. to maintain rent cap, create 1,100 more affordable housing units
The Nova Scotia Government has unveiled what it is calling a comprehensive masterplan to address the ongoing housing crisis in the province, including maintaining the two per cent rent increase cap while it creates more affordable housing.
-
Five more deaths, 69 new cases reported in New Brunswick
Five more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, public health confirmed Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related fatalities to 99.
-
Letter shows minister wanted commanding officer of New Brunswick RCMP replaced
The commanding officer of the RCMP in New Brunswick will be replaced at the end of the month, and now a letter has surfaced that suggests provincial Attorney General Hugh Flemming forced him out of the job.
Winnipeg
-
Witness says Wes Wadien was in her yard shortly before his arrest
Manitoba RCMP say a man who was considered armed and dangerous – prompting an emergency alert to be sent out – has been safely arrested and is in custody.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Manitoba's state of emergency to end on Thursday
Manitoba’s state of emergency will expire on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m.
-
Jets' Scheifele placed in COVID-19 protocols
The Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor-elect Jyoti Gondek announces senior office staff
Calgary mayor-elect Jyoti Gondek has announced senior staffing positions for her office.
-
Vaccination in 5 to 11 year olds important not just for today, but years to come: Pediatrician
Alberta is getting ready to roll out vaccines for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 if they are approved by Health Canada.
-
Another great October week, with a stall on Saturday
Early morning wind is rather strong, but the low associated with this movement is on its way out the door.
Edmonton
-
Canada to announce plans for international travel vaccine passport on Thursday
The federal government is planning to unveil its plans for a vaccine passport designed for international travel on Thursday, CTV News has confirmed. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland are scheduled to speak to reporters at 10 a.m. ET, which CTVNews.ca will carry live.
-
Alberta surpasses 3K COVID-19 deaths, adds 786 new cases Wednesday
More than 3,000 Albertans have now died due to COVID-19 after the province reported 18 new deaths and 786 new cases on Wednesday.
-
4.1 magnitude earthquake recorded near Rocky Mountain House
A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Alberta Wednesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 59 COVID-19 cases, no deaths
The new cases were among 696 cases identified across British Columbia over the past 24 hours.
-
Coho ferry restarting service between Victoria, Port Angeles
The Coho ferry is set to return to Victoria for international sailings starting in November.
-
New Root Cellar location opens at former Oxford Foods site
The Root Cellar has now opened a second market in the former Oxford Foods Location along Cook Street Village.