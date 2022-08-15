Woodstock, Ont. doctor wanted on child pornography charges arrested

A Woodstock, Ont. doctor wanted for several child pornography related offences has been arrested.

Police arrested Dr. Robert Stern, 58, Monday in Woodstock after a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for him in July.

Dr. Stern is charged with distributing, possession and accessing child pornography.

The arrest warrant was issued after a search warrant was executed at a Woodstock home on July 7.

Last month, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario confirmed to CTV News that Dr. Stern is no longer practicing. The college also says it has been working closely with police since learning about the investigation.

Woodstock Hospital also confirmed to CTV News he used to work out of its facilities as well, but had no privileges with the hospital since 2014.

Dr. Stern is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

With files from CTV Kitchener