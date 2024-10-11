'Violent home invasion-style robbery' being investigated by London police

A violent home invasion-style robbery is being investigated by London police.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, police said two men forced their way into a home in the area of Ashley Crescent and Ashley Place where the homeowner woke up to the commotion.

In his bedroom, police said the homeowner saw a man pointing a firearm at him. When the homeowner yelled at the men, they both ran from the scene.

Police were called, and while investigating, they found the two men and two other men determined to be involved, in a car in the aera of Dundas Street and Maitland Street.

All four people were arrested, and police seized a long barrel semi-automatic BB style pellet gun from inside of the vehicle.

The men charged range in age from 19 to 29 years old and charges include armed robbery, use of a credit card, possession of a weapon and breach of probation.

This is the second violent home invasion in London within the past week.

In an unrelated case, a southeast London home had a break-in last weekend with shots being fired. One suspect has been arrested.