Wanted suspect arrested in Oshawa: LPS

A wanted suspect in relation to a break and enter and shooting investigation has been arrested in Oshawa.

London police said the man was arrested on Tuesday and has since been returned to London.

Shayne Cousins, a 29-year-old from London, is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Previously, the London Police Service (LPS) put out a call to the public to find Cousins.

On Oct. 5, around 12:20 a.m., two masked and armed men entered a home on Meadowgate Boulevard, where four people were inside, according to the LPS.

Officers said the suspects forcibly confined and assaulted a woman prior to confronting two men in the home. One of the suspects allegedly shot towards one of the victims but did not hit them. The other suspect allegedly assaulted the second man with a firearm.

When police arrived, they found the suspects allegedly stole various items before they ran from the home.

A second suspect has not been identified yet.

He is described as a black man, around six feet tall. Police estimate he is around 30 to 35 years old with a heavy build.

The suspect was seen wearing a grey sweater and grey jogging pants. He was wearing a balaclava at the time of the incident.

Cousins is facing numerous charges, including theft, assault and weapons related charges.