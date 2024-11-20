LONDON
London

    • 'Ongoing situation' being investigated in Goderich

    (Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Huron County OPP are on scene of an “ongoing situation” in Goderich.

    It’s near Parsons Court and Huron Road. Police said there is no threat to public safety.

    The public is asked to avoid the area.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News