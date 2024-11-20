LONDON
London

    • Serious crash in Bruce County

    Emergency road closure sign near Walkerton, Ont. seen on Nov. 20, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Emergency road closure sign near Walkerton, Ont. seen on Nov. 20, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    Investigators are still on scene of a serious crash that happened Wednesday morning just before 9, west of Walkerton.

    The collision between two vehicles happened at the intersection of Concession 2 and Bruce Road 20, near the village of Riversdale.

    A section of Bruce Road 20, between Highway 9 and Concession 4, remains closed.

