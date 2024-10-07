Suspects wanted in armed home invasion in southeast London

London police are investigating a break and enter and shooting incident that happened this past weekend and are looking for the suspects involved.

According to police, at about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, four people were inside a residence on Meadowgate Boulevard when two masked, armed men entered the home without their knowledge.

The suspects allegedly forcibly confined and assaulted a female victim prior to confronting two male residents inside the home. One of the suspects fired a shot towards one of the victims, but the bullet missed him. Police say the other suspect assaulted the second male victim with a firearm.

One of the male victims and the female victim were able to flee the home.

According to police, two of the victims were transported to hospital by paramedic services with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. One of the victims sustained minor injuries not requiring medical attention, and the fourth was not injured.

A neighbour heard the sound of a gunshot and called 911 to report the incident.

When police arrived, they learned that the suspects had stolen a number of items from the home, but had fled the area and police were unable to locate them.

Investigators were able to identify one of the suspect males, and do not believe this was a random incident.

Shayne Cousins. (Source: London Police Services)

Shayne Cousins, 29 of London, has been charged by way of warrant of arrest in relation to the following offences:

Break enter & commit indictable offence

Use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence

Aggravated assault

Assault with a weapon

Uttering threats of death or bodily harm

Forcible confinement

Disguise with intent

Assault

Theft under $5.000

The second suspect has not been identified. He is described as a Black man, about 6’0’, 30-35 years old, with a heavy build. He was seen wearing a grey sweater, grey jogging pants, and a black balaclava.

Police say the accused should be considered armed and dangerous, and the public is being asked not to approach them if located, and to call 911 immediately if seen.