Cooler temperatures for your long weekend

If you’re hoping to squeeze in a fall hike this weekend, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison says that today’s the day, “Enjoy your Friday, absolutely beautiful across the region,” it may be the last 20 degree day we see this year, so make sure to get out and enjoy it.

This weekend we’re expected to experience temperatures dropping, with fall making it’s presence known, “As you make your plans for the holiday weekend, we are expecting temperatures to take a bit of a dip,” said Atchison.

Looking ahead to the end of your long weekend, you’re going to want your toques unpacked, “A bit of a cool down coming our way on Monday,” she said, “mainly cloudy with a high of just 8 degrees, so expecting cool conditions throughout the area.”

Here’s your London area forecast for October 11

Today: Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 22 degrees, UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming north 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Low 7 degrees.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High 15 degrees.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 13 degrees.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 8 degrees.