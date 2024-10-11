Skateboarders petition for indoor skatepark in London

Local skateboarders are looking to flip the minds of Londoners.

Nearly 1,000 participants in the sport and their supporters have signed a petition to create an indoor skate park in the city.

While London has 11 outdoor facilities, the city lacks a covered skatepark, the petition organizers state. So come wintertime, there is nowhere for boarders to go — their petition is designed to change that.

“The goal of the petition that these skateboarders created is to demonstrate that there is a profound need for this and a profound desire for this," said Ken Galloway, who backs the pledge.

The petition spun off a temporary indoor skatepark set up during Western Fair.

It included ramps and rails more challenging than those seen in outdoor parks.

“So, the need is obvious. Your kids need somewhere to go," said Shayna Patterson, another petition supporter. "It's important to create that space for youth to grow community.”

Aspiring Olympian Richie Bullbrook could not agree more. He grew up in London, where he found positives in skateboarding while honing his skills at outdoor parks.

But to compete on the world stage, he eventually had to flee the Forest City.

“I can't really pursue skateboarding anywhere in Ontario. So, I train in California, and use the Team USA facility. Mostly because in Canada, we don't have an Olympic standardized training facility.”

And that is where petition signers argue London is missing an opportunity.

They contend a public or private indoor skatepark would attract riders, events, and economic activity.

But Bullbrook told CTV News, the window of opportunity is closing to create one for a new generation of London boarders.

“There isn't really a new community of skateboarders coming up in London because there is no one to look up to. There is not really a community to be a part of,” said Bullbrook.

— With files from CTV London's Reta Ismail