LONDON
London

    • Wonderland Road reopens following crash

    A single vehicle crash brought down a light post across Wonderland Road near Teeple Terrace on July 30, 2024. (Fiona Robertson/CTV News London) A single vehicle crash brought down a light post across Wonderland Road near Teeple Terrace on July 30, 2024. (Fiona Robertson/CTV News London)
    A portion of Wonderland Road has reopened following a crash.

    According to police, a vehicle struck a light pole which then came down across both the north and south bound lanes of traffic.

    Wonderland Road south was closed between Springbank Drive and Teeple Terrace.

    There is no word on how the crash happened or if charges will be laid.

