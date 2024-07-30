Second-degree murder charge laid in St. Thomas homicide

A St. Thomas man has been charged in death of Victoria Dill and police are still looking for one other person.

Nathan Deleeman, 30, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of arson - disregard for human life and one count of faily to comply with probatin order.

Deleemans has been arrested and remains in custody.

Police are still looking for Keegan harvey, 21, who is charged with one count of arson - disregard for human life and once count of accessory after the fact to murder.

(Source: St. Thomas police)Dill was identified as the victim of a homicide after emergency services were called to the corner of Hiawatha Street and Curtis Street around 12:30 a.m. on Juy 3 for a fire.

When crews arrived, they found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries unrelated to the fire.

Neighbours told CTV News they became alarmed around 12:20 p.m. when they heard shouts of a fire and a single, loud bang.