    • More than a dozen charges following London weapons and drugs investigation

    Items seized as part of an investigation by London police on July 24, 2024. (Source: London police) Items seized as part of an investigation by London police on July 24, 2024. (Source: London police)
    A weapons investigations in the downtown core has led to charges against two London men.

    As part of an ongoing weapons investigation, police used a search warrant to enter a home in the area of Simcoe Street and Colborne Street.

    Items seized as part of the investigation

    • 289 grams of suspect Fentanyl, approximate value $28, 900
    • Sawed off shotgun
    • 175 rounds of 12-guage ammunition
    • 9mm starters pistol
    • Crossbow with arrows
    • Brass knuckles
    • Two expandable batons
    • A number of replica firearms
    • One bag of suspected gun powder

    The total value of the drugs seized is $28,900.

    A 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, both of London, have been jointly charged with several offences, including six counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition, two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

