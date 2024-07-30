More than a dozen charges following London weapons and drugs investigation

A weapons investigations in the downtown core has led to charges against two London men.

As part of an ongoing weapons investigation, police used a search warrant to enter a home in the area of Simcoe Street and Colborne Street.

Items seized as part of the investigation

289 grams of suspect Fentanyl, approximate value $28, 900

Sawed off shotgun

175 rounds of 12-guage ammunition

9mm starters pistol

Crossbow with arrows

Brass knuckles

Two expandable batons

A number of replica firearms

One bag of suspected gun powder

A 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, both of London, have been jointly charged with several offences, including six counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition, two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.