LONDON
London

    • Major donation for MRI machine in Strathroy

    Stathroy Middlesex General Hospital as seen in April 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV London) Stathroy Middlesex General Hospital as seen in April 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)
    A prominent area business family has made a major donation to the Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital Foundation.

    William and lynne Gray of Gray Ridge Egg Farms in Strathroy, have given $2.2 million dollars to full fund an MRI machine.

    The new imaging department will be named in their honour.

    Construction on the project began in April.

