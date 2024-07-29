Property owner killed in Elgin County tractor accident

A 78-year-old man from Wallacetown was killed while operating a tractor on his property in Dutton-Dunwich.

On Monday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a rural property on Walnut Line east of Willey Road, outside of Iona.

The man was operating a tractor when it rolled-over an embankment on the property.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ontario Provincial Police are not releasing the name of the deceased man.

An investigation by Elgin O.P.P. and the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team continues.