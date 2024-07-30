Mac Neil bows out of 100 metre Freestyle in Paris

London’s Maggie Mac Neil has withdrawn from the 100m freestyle race to concentrate on the team race.

According to CBC Sports, Mac Neil is turning her attention to the upcoming relay races.

Over the weekend, she just missed the podium in the Women’s 100 metre Butterfly.

MacNeil went out with a personal best of 25.94 seconds in the first 50 metres, but couldn’t finish strong enough, as the defending Olympic champion finished 5th overall in a time of 56.44 seconds.

In her final Olympic games, Mac Neil has 13 family and friends in attendance in Paris, France, including her mother, father and sister.

The 4x100 metre Medley Relay is set for Friday.