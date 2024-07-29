Driver loses control and collides with building on Hamilton Road

A driver that lost control on Hamilton Road, just west of Dorchester Road in Thames Centre yesterday evening is now facing a careless driving charge.

Just after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, police say a westbound vehicle lost control, struck a pole, collided with a parked car and came to a stop after colliding with a building.

Although at this time estimated damages are unknown, thankfully no injuries were reported as a result of the collision

A 60 year old from Woodstock faces charges, however at this time OPP is asking anyone in the area with video surveillance to contact them to aid in their ongoing investigation.