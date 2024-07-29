Goderich filmmakers re-enter the world of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

Isaac Elliott-Fisher is putting the finishing touches on a prototype of one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) action figures, he's soon going to be making at his Huron County shop.

"I own a toy store. We're in a toy museum that I own. So, we want to make toys right here in the factory in the back of the store, so you actually be able to see that process too," said Elliott-Fisher, Huron County filmmaker and owner of the Village Toy Castle in Brucefield.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle memorabilia at the Village Toy Castle in Brucefield, July 29, 2024 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

Elliott-Fisher and his partners at Definitive Film in Goderich made a documentary about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles called “Turtle Power”, back in 2014. There were always plans for another film, and now they're finally re-opening up their "TMNT" vault - for fans.

"What we're going to do is we're going to kind of do a multi series, four hour extravaganza. Exploring as much of the turtles history as we can, while also releasing all of the archives we've collected for the past 15 years."

It's a Kickstarter campaign direct to "TMNT" fans, which will also include a coffee table book, and action figures, made right at Elliott-Fisher's toy store.

Kickstarter campaign poster for Definitive Films "deep-dive" into Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles culture (Source: Definitive Films)

"For this Kickstarter, we're going to do cool toys that have never been made in the Turtles universe. We're also going to make the creators of the Ninja Turtles, Kevin and Peter, we're going to make them as action figures in the style of the old turtles toys, done by the sculptor who did the original turtle sculpt, as well," said Elliott-Fisher.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, are one of the most successful franchises in history, spawning movies, cartoons, and merchandise, world-wide. Now, three filmmakers from Huron County have put themselves on the middle of it all with their passion, perserverance, and precision.

"We're three guys from Goderich, and we went and became part of Turtle history by telling their story and working directly with the creators across many aspects of the franchise for the past 15 years. So we're really proud to be part of that, and grateful for them letting us in that door," said Elliott-Fisher.

You can learn more about the Huron County based "TMNT" project here.