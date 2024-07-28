No serious injuries reported in transport rollover near London
No serious injuries were sustained when a transport truck rolled over on Highway 401.
OPP Communications West Region posted on X, confirming the incident
All but one lane at Westchester Bourne were closed and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
OPP West Region is providing up to date information on the matter on their X account.
