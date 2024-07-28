LONDON
London

    • No serious injuries reported in transport rollover near London

    An OPP cruiser seen in Bruce County in August 2021. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) An OPP cruiser seen in Bruce County in August 2021. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    No serious injuries were sustained when a transport truck rolled over on Highway 401.

    OPP Communications West Region posted on X, confirming the incident

    All but one lane at Westchester Bourne were closed and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

    OPP West Region is providing up to date information on the matter on their X account.

