OLYMPIC UPDATE: Cordano Russell falls in final, finishes 7th in skateboarding
Cordano Russell could not dig himself out of a big hole in the final and finished seventh in Men’s Street Skateboarding.
The London, Ont.-born skateboarder fell twice, and scored just 23.55 in the run portion of the event, and despite two great tricks later, finished seventh overall.
In his Olympic debut, the 19 year old had the third best scores in trick, but was so far behind there was no chance to make up for his early struggles.
Yuto Horigome of Japan won the gold medal.
Russell, who was born while his mother Nadia was attending Fanshawe College, moved to St. Louis as a toddler, and now resides in San Diego, CA.
Meanwhile, Bridget Carleton of Chatham, Ont. scored eight points in 36 minutes for Canada’s women’s basketball team who struggled in their tournament opener.
Canada led 18-15 after the first quarter against France, but were blown out 23-2 in the second quarter and eventually fell 75-54.
Their next game is Thursday at 7:30 a.m. against Australia.
In beach volleyball, London-born player Heather Bansley and her partner Sophie Bukovec lost their second straight match at the games 2-0 to China Monday morning.
The duo lost 21-15, 21-19 and will play their final round-robin pool game Thursday against Australia.
