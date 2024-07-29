New MRI machine being set up in STEGH

St. Thomas Elgin General's first MRI machine arrived at the hospital Monday.

The machine will allow staff to make detailed 3D images of the body to help diagnose issues.

“We are excited about the arrival of our first MRI machine. It is equipped with advanced imaging capabilities that will significantly improve patient care,” said Chief of Diagnostic Imaging Dr. Stefan Potoczny. “With this new technology, patients in Elgin County will no longer need to travel outside the area for MRI services, providing them with faster and more convenient access to critical diagnostic imaging.”

The equipment will be installed throughout the summer and the hospital says it will be up and running for patient use some time this fall.

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital's (STEGH) first MRI machine has been delivered and will be ready to use by the fall. July 29, 2024. (Source: STEGH)