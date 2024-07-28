LONDON
London

    • Maggie MacNeil just misses podium in 100 metre Butterfly

    Maggie MacNeil of London, Ont. competes in the women's 100 metre Butterfly semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France on July 27, 2024. (Source: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Maggie MacNeil of London, Ont. competes in the women's 100 metre Butterfly semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France on July 27, 2024. (Source: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
    Maggie MacNeil of London,Ont. just missed the podium in the Women’s 100 metre Butterfly.

    MacNeil went out with a personal best of 25.94 seconds in the first 50 metres, but couldn’t finish strong enough, as the defending Olympic champion finished 5th overall in a time of 56.44 seconds.

    American Tori Huske won gold in a time of 55.59 seconds, followed by Gretchen Walsh (USA) in 55.63, and Zhang Yufei (China) who finished in 55.21.

    MacNeil’s time was just .23 seconds off Yufei’s bronze medal time.

    In her final Olympic games, MacNeil has 13 family and friends in attendance in Paris, France, including her mother, father and sister.

    Her games are not finished; she will compete in the 100 metre Freestyle (Tuesday) and 4x100 metre Medley Relay (Friday).

