Driver charged after collision in Sarnia
A driver has been charged in Sarnia after a collision on Sunday morning.
The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) said on X that just before 10 a.m., a westbound driver failed to stop at a stop sign at Mitton Street and Maria Street.
The driver allegedly hit another vehicle and a parked car. Minor injuries were sustained in the incident.
The SPS has charged the driver with disobeying a stop sign.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian coach Priestman apologizes, takes accountability for Olympic soccer scandal
Canadian sports minister Carla Qualtrough said Sunday that the government is withholding some of Canada Soccer's funding following a spying scandal involving the women's soccer team at the Paris Games.
What is still standing in Jasper, including the town's namesake bear statue, and what isn't
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
Trudeau announces dates for Manitoba and Quebec byelections
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the dates for two federal byelections to be held on September 16, according to a government release Sunday morning.
Girl math is (sort of) legit, according to this economics expert
There are some aspects of girl math that are actually fair game, according to Concordia University economics professor Moshe Lander.
Leaking shipwrecks pose threats, marine biologist warns
Long lost in the depths of the ocean, shipwrecks from decades ago pose a threat to ecosystems and humans today, and the problem is getting worse, according to a marine biologist.
The latest three-year cruise is running two months late
First there was the three-year cruise that never took off. Now, another company aiming to be the first to produce a round-the-world residential cruise at a reasonable price has delayed departure by two months.
Police warn of dangers of replica weapons after water gun seized
The Saugeen Shores Police Service (SSPS) is reminding the public just how dangerous replica weapons can be, after a water gun was seized.
Paris Olympics organizers say they meant no disrespect with 'Last Supper' tableau
Paris Olympics organizers apologized Sunday to anyone who was offended by a tableau that evoked Leonardo da Vinci’s 'The Last Supper' during the glamorous opening ceremony.
France investigates death threats sent to Israeli Olympic athletes
French police have opened an investigation into death threats received by three Israeli athletes at the Paris Olympic Games, the Paris' prosecutors office said on Sunday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Stabbing in Uptown Waterloo sends man, young girl to hospital
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
-
Two vehicles damaged in downtown Kitchener crash
One vehicle ended up on its side after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Kitchener on Friday night.
-
Lottery tickets worth $1M and $100K sold in Kitchener and Guelph
If you purchased a Lotto Max ticket in Kitchener or Guelph this week, you’ll want to check those numbers!
Windsor
-
Craft Heads banking on comedy festival to help fund move to Erie Street
Craft Heads Brewing Company is hoping the return of the Brewing for Comedy Festival can be the "lifeline" it needs to support its move out of the city's core.
-
'Embarrassing': Canadian fans in Paris react to soccer drone spying scandal
Canadian sports fans in Paris are using words like 'embarrassing' and 'disappointing' to describe a drone spying scandal that has rocked Canada Soccer in the early days of the Olympic Games.
-
Canadian coach Priestman apologizes, takes accountability for Olympic soccer scandal
Canadian sports minister Carla Qualtrough said Sunday that the government is withholding some of Canada Soccer's funding following a spying scandal involving the women's soccer team at the Paris Games.
Barrie
-
Orillia cyclist competes on the Olympic stage
Family and friends of Orillia's Isabella Holmgren cheered her on as she competed on the Olympic stage in the women's mountain bike cross-country race Sunday morning.
-
Concerned citizens detain impaired driver who caused series of crashes
A group of concerned citizens are credited with protecting the public after stopping an impaired driver near Highway 400 on Friday.
-
Wasaga Beach kicks off monumental celebration
The Town of Wasaga Beach has marked a monumental celebration this weekend as it marks its 50th anniversary.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim of alleged Manitoulin Island abduction found safe, 2 arrested: OPP
Police in northern Ontario say the victim of a reported abduction on Manitoulin Island has been found, and a third suspect has been identified.
-
Alleged teenage sexual predator arrested in northern Ont.
A northern Ontario teen facing almost 20 serious charges in relation to alleged incidents that happened in Kapuskasing, Ont. over three years, police say.
-
85 drug, firearm charges laid in drug bust at Sault Ste. Marie apartment
A total of 85 drug and firearm-related charges have been laid against five suspects following a raid at a Sault Ste. Marie apartment, police say.
Ottawa
-
'If I have no choice, I'm going to have to live in my car': Tenants fight to stay in Ottawa apartment building
Tenants who are being evicted from their 16-storey apartment building on Richmond Road are banding together, holding a rally on Saturday, outside the place they call home.
-
Little Italy business community reacts to Highway 417 disruptions
Ottawa continues to experience heavy traffic on streets along Highway 417 while construction crews replace the Preston Street overpass.
-
'Go deep in the playoffs': Head coach of Ottawa Black Bears
The capital's professional lacrosse team is preparing to hit the field for the first game in the regular season with a focus on local talent, says the team's head coach.
Toronto
-
Eleventh-hour deal that averted TTC strike to cost city of Toronto $176 million
The cost of the last-minute deal that averted a chaotic strike by the largest union in Toronto’s public transit system is $176 million over three years, according to newly released city records.
-
1 person seriously injured in overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an early morning stabbing near Yonge-Dundas Square, say paramedics.
-
2 officers injured after armed man walks into Pickering police station
Two police officers have been injured in an interaction with a man who walked into a Pickering police station with a firearm Saturday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Two people seriously injured after collision in Brownsburg-Chatham
Two people are fighting for their lives after being involved in a collision in the Laurentian town of Brownsburg-Chatham.
-
Plans for Ahuntsic homeless shelter shelved
Plans for a new emergency homeless shelter in Ahuntstic have been scrapped after pushback from residents who say they were never consulted.
-
Three Montreal hotels go on surprise 24-hour strike
Some 1,000 workers at three well-known Montreal hotels called a surprise 24-hour strike on Sunday. The Queen Elizabeth, Marriott Château Champlain and Bonaventure hotels are all striking simultaneously to improve their working conditions, the Conférence des syndicats nationaux (CSN), which represents them, said in a press release.
Atlantic
-
Five people injured after men exchange gunfire at Africville reunion
Halifax Regional Police is investigating after five people were injured in a shooting at Africville Park in Halifax on Saturday.
-
Trespass notices issued at Dalhousie University encampment
Trespass notices have been issued for students taking part in an encampment in support of Gaza at Dalhousie University.
-
Three dead after vehicle loses tire, leaves N.B. highway
Three people from Moncton have died after a single-vehicle crash in Mill Cove, N.B., Saturday night.
Winnipeg
-
Man arrested, charged after revving engine outside Winnipeg police HQ
A 49-year-old man is facing several charges, including the dangerous operation of a vehicle, after revving his car’s engine outside Winnipeg police headquarters.
-
'I really love sports': Manitoba teen looking to take the next step in his sporting life
A Winnipeg teen hopes to push his sporting acumen to another level. Devin Guziak, 14, is a multi-sport athlete who plays hockey, football, and track and field.
-
Trudeau announces dates for Manitoba and Quebec byelections
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the dates for two federal byelections to be held on September 16, according to a government release Sunday morning.
Calgary
-
Early Sunday collision on Highway 22 leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
One person is dead and three others injured after a motor vehicle collision that took place early Sunday morning at the intersection of Highway 22 and Township Road 281 in Rocky View County.
-
Jury in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial expected to begin deliberations this week
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
-
No sunshine? No problem, as Inglewood Sunfest draws hundreds
The Inglewood Sunfest is a modern day street fair complete with vendors, food and music.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 2
LIVE at 2 Parks Canada official says wildfire in Jasper National Park could burn for months
A Parks Canada official says a wildfire that's destroyed hundreds of structures in the town of Jasper and continues to burn out-of-control in the national park could still be burning months from now.
-
What is still standing in Jasper, including the town's namesake bear statue, and what isn't
Images emerging from the town of Jasper are painting a picture of what's still standing and what isn't after wildfire tore through the community on July 24.
-
Pedestrian killed by suspected impaired driver in Ponoka: RCMP
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 2A in Ponoka early Sunday morning.
Vancouver
-
‘Arson’ shutters Vancouver Walmart: company
A Walmart in East Vancouver has been closed after the company says a fire was deliberately set inside the store Saturday.
-
Chilliwack townhouse fire displaces 3 families
Not all units at a townhouse complex where a fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning had working smoke alarms, according to officials, who say it’s lucky no one was hurt.
-
Slocan region in interior B.C. evacuated due to multiple wildfires
A small town in the B.C. interior has been evacuated due to wildfires raging nearby.