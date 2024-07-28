Driver charged after collision in Sarnia

LONDON
    A driver has been charged in Sarnia after a collision on Sunday morning.

    The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) said on X that just before 10 a.m., a westbound driver failed to stop at a stop sign at Mitton Street and Maria Street.

    The driver allegedly hit another vehicle and a parked car. Minor injuries were sustained in the incident.

    The SPS has charged the driver with disobeying a stop sign.

